Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up to $14.34

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $16.49. Embecta shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 37,682 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $902.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,730,000 after acquiring an additional 187,916 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Embecta by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 697,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Embecta by 0.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,163,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after buying an additional 296,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

