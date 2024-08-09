Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

