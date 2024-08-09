Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Enel Chile Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE ENIC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 321,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,134. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $3,398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $3,398,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 187,155 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

