Enerflex Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Enerflex Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 184,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,991. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.46. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

