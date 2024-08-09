Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.44.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 460,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,838. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.46.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.06%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

