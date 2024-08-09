EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.96. 2,462,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,163. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

