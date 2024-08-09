EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

