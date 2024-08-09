EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.38.
EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EnLink Midstream
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.