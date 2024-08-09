Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. flat yr/yr to $10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Enpro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

NPO stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Enpro has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $176.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

