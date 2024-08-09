Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.14.

Get Envista alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVST

Envista Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 4,446,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Envista has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.