EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Trading Down 3.4%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

