EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Trading Down 3.4%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQBBF
EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance
About EQT AB (publ)
EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EQT AB (publ)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.