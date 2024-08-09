Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,243,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Equinix by 43.8% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $818.88. The stock had a trading volume of 365,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,032. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.01. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $871.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

