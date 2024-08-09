Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 6.9%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 1,548,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,852,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,401,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,994 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 999,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 766,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $9,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 341,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

