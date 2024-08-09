Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VICI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,038,000 after buying an additional 496,351 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 83,614 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 375,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

