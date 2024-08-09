Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trinity Biotech plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Trinity Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Trinity Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

