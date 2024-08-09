Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 9th (AGCO, AINC, AIRI, APTO, CARA, CLLS, CMLS, CTAS, CTLT, CVV)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 9th:

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL). They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

