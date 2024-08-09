Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

