Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 724,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

