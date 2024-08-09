Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. 23,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. Establishment Labs’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

