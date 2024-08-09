Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $108.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $89.31 and last traded at $89.44, with a volume of 1772692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Stories
