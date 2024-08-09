Ethena Staked USDe Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $10.21 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,396,213,928 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,396,213,928.3975718. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09125783 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11,409,957.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

