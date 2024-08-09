Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Shares Down 6.2%

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 10.96 and last traded at 11.03. Approximately 37,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 33,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.76.
Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.54 and a 200-day moving average of 15.06.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.