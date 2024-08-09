Ethereum Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.32 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,610.40 or 0.04303231 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $313.94 billion and approximately $17.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,265,392 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

