ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Shares Down 2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $40.77. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (QULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap quality stocks selected and weighted based on various fundamental factors. QULL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.