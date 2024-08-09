Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CLWT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.