Evercore ISI Lowers Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) to In-Line

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTRE

Fortrea Stock Performance

FTRE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,591. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -18.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.