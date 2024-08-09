Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Evergy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS.

Evergy Stock Down 0.5 %

EVRG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 1,878,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

