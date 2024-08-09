Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:EE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 107,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

