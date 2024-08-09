Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 17.2% Higher

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.17. 102,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 40,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Excelsior Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($0.46) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.