Expion360 (XPON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 126.26% and a negative net margin of 140.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Expion360 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XPON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,325. The company has a market cap of $654,110.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.37. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

In related news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

