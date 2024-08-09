Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after buying an additional 194,802 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,409,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

