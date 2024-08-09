F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,694. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.