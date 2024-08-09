Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,426.73.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $39.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,756.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,501.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,344.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,759.76.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,014 shares of company stock worth $20,633,518 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

