Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 24,087 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,858. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1847 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

