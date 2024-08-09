Family Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 113,212 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,810. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.