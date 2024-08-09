Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,815. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

