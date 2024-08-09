Family Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

