FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.71% from the stock’s current price.

FARO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FARO

FARO Technologies Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,916. The firm has a market cap of $296.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.25. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%.

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

In other news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $167,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 523,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 224,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 339,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.