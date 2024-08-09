FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $24.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $288.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.25.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $167,661.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 343.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

