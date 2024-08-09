Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.9 %

AGM stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $140.44 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

