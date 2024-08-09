Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

FNF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. 461,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

