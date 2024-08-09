Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.030-5.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.03-5.11 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.59. 2,575,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

