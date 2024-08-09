Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.030-5.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.03-5.11 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.