Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.030-5.110 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. 2,575,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

