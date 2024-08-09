Financial Survey: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) vs. Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -73.46% -201.62% -54.25% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 432.07%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $46.26 million 1.14 -$22.93 million ($7.68) -1.51 Innate Pharma $66.71 million 2.32 -$8.19 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cidara Therapeutics.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Cidara Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH45, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH67, an undisclosed, multi-specific ANKET. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

