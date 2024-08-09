First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $41.05 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $340.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 353,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

