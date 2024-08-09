First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.73.

FR opened at $53.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after buying an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $11,808,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

