First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.06 and last traded at $62.12. 74,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 37,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2,306.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,762 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.