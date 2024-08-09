First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. 1,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.4464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.