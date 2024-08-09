First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. 1,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.4464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 2.24% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

