Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Stock Down 23.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $9.97 on Friday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,230. Five9 has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.