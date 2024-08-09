Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-2.29 EPS.

Five9 Trading Down 26.5 %

Shares of FIVN traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,568,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.82.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

