Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-2.29 EPS.
Five9 Trading Down 26.5 %
Shares of FIVN traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,568,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on FIVN
Insider Activity at Five9
In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.